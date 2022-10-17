Glossier's Newest Brand Collab Is Going To Bring All The Nostalgic Feels This Winter
Love it or hate it, everyone in the beauty industry has heard of Glossier. The brand burst onto the beauty scene in 2014 (via Wired) with its millennial pink packaging and minimalist aesthetic. Its "your skin but better" motto is the backbone of all of its products and a staple of the clean girl makeup trend. Though it is on the pricier side, some of Glossier's best products that are worth the money include the classic Boy Brow and Cloud Paint.
The brand collaborated with its first celebrity, teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo, earlier in 2022 (via Harper's Bazaar). The "Good 4 U" singer currently has her own section on the website called Olivia's Favorites, which contains Boy Brow, Ultralip, and Pro Tip eyeliner, all of which can be bought separately or as a set. Glossier's lip products have always been popular, with the Ultralip garnering rave reviews after its release last year and the multitasking Balm Dotcom remaining popular.
Now, Glossier has announced its latest collab, and it's definitely unexpected.
The new collab is sure to bring all the winter vibes
The beauty giant recently unveiled its latest product, and, in good news for many fans, it's a new Balm Dotcom. The exclusive flavor, named Swiss Miss, is inspired by none other than the instant hot cocoa company. We can smell the chocolate already just thinking about it, and it seems that Glossier can, too. The brand described the new flavor of Balm Dotcom as "rich and warm, with delicate roasted nuances of Tonka and a creamy finish reminiscent of slowly melting marshmallows," via Byrdie.
Speaking about the decision to collab with Swiss Miss, Glossier revealed, "This collaboration with a quintessential American hot cocoa favorite, Swiss Miss, is inspired by one of our favorite nostalgic treats — a cup of hot cocoa aprés winter activities."
Glossier calls Balm Dotcom a "cult favorite, do-everything lip balm" that can also be used as a skin salve. And, if the smell isn't enough to convince you, StyleCaster describes the product as "the perfect '90s-style chestnut-brown." It's a limited edition, so run to snap up your own Swiss Miss tube, and get ready to channel some cozy winter vibes.