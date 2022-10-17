Glossier's Newest Brand Collab Is Going To Bring All The Nostalgic Feels This Winter

Love it or hate it, everyone in the beauty industry has heard of Glossier. The brand burst onto the beauty scene in 2014 (via Wired) with its millennial pink packaging and minimalist aesthetic. Its "your skin but better" motto is the backbone of all of its products and a staple of the clean girl makeup trend. Though it is on the pricier side, some of Glossier's best products that are worth the money include the classic Boy Brow and Cloud Paint.

The brand collaborated with its first celebrity, teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo, earlier in 2022 (via Harper's Bazaar). The "Good 4 U" singer currently has her own section on the website called Olivia's Favorites, which contains Boy Brow, Ultralip, and Pro Tip eyeliner, all of which can be bought separately or as a set. Glossier's lip products have always been popular, with the Ultralip garnering rave reviews after its release last year and the multitasking Balm Dotcom remaining popular.

Now, Glossier has announced its latest collab, and it's definitely unexpected.