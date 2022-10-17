The List's Exclusive Survey Shows The Trendy Prints People Will Be Wearing This Fall

The temperature is dropping and the leaves are falling, which can only mean one thing: time to break out our fall wardrobe. Try not to mourn your cute cutoffs and crop tops you wore all summer — you can still look fabulous and fashionable even in the colder weather. Looking good when it's chilly outside is all about layering and finding pieces that keep you warm while showing off your style (via Style Caster). When you're looking for fall outfit inspiration, consider adding a fun print to your wardrobe.

Contrary to popular belief, prints are extremely versatile: coordinate the colors of your preferred prints with the rest of your wardrobe, or use it as a statement piece that is bold against your neutral basics. You can even clash patterns and prints to make a fashion statement and express your personal style in an innovative way.

To find out which prints are totally trending this fall, The List conducted a survey that asked 600 people, "Which trendy print will you be wearing most this fall?"