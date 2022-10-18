Why William And Catherine Are Taking A Step Back From Their Royal Working Duties
Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, have long been two of the hardest-working members of the royal family. And, since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple is poised to take on even more duties. "They've got to take over a lot of the charities that Charles has sort of leftover now that he's the Monarch," royal editor Rusell Myers told Express.
The prince and princess have already traveled to Wales since receiving their new titles and are scheduled to visit the United States in December 2022 to attend the second Earthshot Prize awards, per Hello! The ceremony will be held in Boston, and sources say the royals are also planning to make a quick stop in New York City.
"Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.," an insider told US Weekly. "They're taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements."
While their schedule is jam-packed, William and Kate's first priority is always their three children: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. They have even reportedly delayed a move into Windsor Castle to give their kids time to adjust to their new school.
So it's not surprising that William and Kate are now taking a few days off to be with their children.
Prince William and Catherine Middleton are spending time with their kids during school break
The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking some time off from their royal duties to spend time with their three children, who are on break from school. According to People, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales are off for fall half-term and will return to classes on Oct. 31, 2022.
The kids started their new school – Lambrook School in Berkshire — in September after the family moved to Windsor over the summer. Sources have said that Prince William and Catherine Middleton are happy with their decision to relocate to the area. "They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend told People. "It's a real little community."
As second and third in line to the throne, George and Charlotte are also expected to attend the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III, in May 2023. "The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family," royal author Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair.