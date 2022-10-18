Why William And Catherine Are Taking A Step Back From Their Royal Working Duties

Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, have long been two of the hardest-working members of the royal family. And, since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple is poised to take on even more duties. "They've got to take over a lot of the charities that Charles has sort of leftover now that he's the Monarch," royal editor Rusell Myers told Express.

The prince and princess have already traveled to Wales since receiving their new titles and are scheduled to visit the United States in December 2022 to attend the second Earthshot Prize awards, per Hello! The ceremony will be held in Boston, and sources say the royals are also planning to make a quick stop in New York City.

"Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.," an insider told US Weekly. "They're taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements."

While their schedule is jam-packed, William and Kate's first priority is always their three children: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. They have even reportedly delayed a move into Windsor Castle to give their kids time to adjust to their new school.

So it's not surprising that William and Kate are now taking a few days off to be with their children.