Why King Charles Just Returned To The Place Queen Elizabeth Died

Queen Elizabeth II was at her Balmoral estate in Scotland when she fell ill and passed away at the age of 96. While senior members of the royal family raced to be by her side, only Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Princess Anne were able to make it before she died, People reported. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," Charles said in his first address as king, per BBC. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

There was some solace that the queen passed at one of her favorite places. The late monarch called Balmoral "my dear paradise in the highlands," according to Marie Claire. It is the place where she got to spend private time with her children and grandchildren while taking time off from her official duties. "It's the most beautiful place on Earth. I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands . . . walks, picnics, dogs, a lot of dogs, there's always dogs, and people coming in and out all the time," the queen's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, revealed in ITV's documentary "Our Queen at 90" (via The Mirror).

And now Charles has returned to the estate for the first time since his mother's death to thank some special people.