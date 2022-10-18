Meghan Markle Told Paris Hilton The Relatable Reason She Quit Deal Or No Deal

"Archetypes" has been demonstrably popular with listeners, but, as with everything else she does, the Duchess of Sussex's intentions with the podcast are being heavily questioned. Some even believed that Meghan Markle had taken a dig at the royal family in her podcast after she discussed the idea of being true to herself in an episode entitled "The Demystification of Dragon Lady," with Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.

The former "Suits" star asserted, "Be yourself. Your full complete whole layered, sometimes weird, sometimes awesome, but always best and true self. Just be you. You're so much greater than any archetype." Unsurprisingly, this was taken as a sly insult, especially since Meghan memorably told The Cut that she upset The Firm's dynamic "just by existing."

Elsewhere, a royal expert claimed Meghan's podcast has a hidden motive, too. Duncan Larcombe described it as "the opening salvo in Meghan's 12-week war" during an interview with the Daily Beast, reasoning, "It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants."

However, as one source explained to The Telegraph, she can't win either way. Referring to both Meghan and fellow royal defector Prince Harry, they contended, "It doesn't matter what they say or write, the chatter will be there regardless. Even if they didn't mention the royal family at all, people would still say it's a snub."