A Teleprompter Proved To Be Challenging For Joe Biden As He Blundered A Speech While Reading
It's been a challenging few months for President Joe Biden when it comes to viral gaffes. No one will soon forget how the commander in chief cringe-inducingly forgot that lawmaker Jackie Walorski died recently, as he inquired after her whereabouts at a conference. Then the 79-year-old misspoke about his beloved son Beau having died in Iraq. And now, on the same day that First Lady Jill Biden's appearance at the Eagles game is making headlines due to the tepid reception she received, her husband is once again in the news due to a public blunder.
This time, the POTUS was speaking about his controversial student loan forgiveness program (via New York Post). Using a teleprompter apparently didn't safeguard the Democrat from flubbing his lines, with Biden spelling out the word "dot" in a website. "If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud ... report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov," he said. You can see the embarrassing moment in a viral video posted to Twitter.
Of course, people were ready to pounce on the faux pas prone President for this teeny indiscretion.
Joe Biden is likened to Ron Burgundy
Joe Biden spells out the letters in “dot,” as in the punctuation, while reading the name of a website off the teleprompter.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/EqpfLdSuSc
Twitter is not always the kindest when it comes to Joe Biden's gaffes — and this latest teleprompter slip of the tongue was no exception. One social media user said what we were all thinking by simply commenting, "SNL." Another observer wryly tweeted, "in today's episode of "when you think things can't get any worse, this happens.."
Of course, this isn't the first time the politician has made headlines for suffering a teleprompter fail (via Newsweek). He also is hardly the first politician to fall victim to a "mean-spirited" teleprompter, with both Sarah Palin and Barack Obama suffering through speeches when their devices malfunctioned (via CBS News).
Despite the nature of Biden's latest flub not being super original, Twitter didn't offer him much mercy, with someone else joking, "Watching Joe Biden is like watching Naked Gun in real life" as yet another Twitter user likened the President to Ron Burgundy, the fake newsman made famous by Will Ferrell.