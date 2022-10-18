A Teleprompter Proved To Be Challenging For Joe Biden As He Blundered A Speech While Reading

It's been a challenging few months for President Joe Biden when it comes to viral gaffes. No one will soon forget how the commander in chief cringe-inducingly forgot that lawmaker Jackie Walorski died recently, as he inquired after her whereabouts at a conference. Then the 79-year-old misspoke about his beloved son Beau having died in Iraq. And now, on the same day that First Lady Jill Biden's appearance at the Eagles game is making headlines due to the tepid reception she received, her husband is once again in the news due to a public blunder.

This time, the POTUS was speaking about his controversial student loan forgiveness program (via New York Post). Using a teleprompter apparently didn't safeguard the Democrat from flubbing his lines, with Biden spelling out the word "dot" in a website. "If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud ... report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov," he said. You can see the embarrassing moment in a viral video posted to Twitter.

Of course, people were ready to pounce on the faux pas prone President for this teeny indiscretion.