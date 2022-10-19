Meghan And Harry Might Have The Perfect Excuse To Stay Away From King Charles' Coronation

King Charles III's coronation will be different than Queen Elizabeth II's in several notable ways. First and foremost, per The Guardian, it's scheduled to last just an hour while Her Majesty's clocked in at more than three. Likewise, it's taking place during the weekend, rather than on a weekday as normal. Express confirmed it's going to be a "low-carbon" event too, in keeping with Charles's long-established concern about environmental issues, which will be a cornerstone of his reign (via NPR).

However, despite how relatively low-key it's slated to be, King Charles' coronation already has international controversy brewing. According to Page Six, the crown with which Queen Camilla was due to be crowned, which was originally created for the Queen Mother, has been a major bone of contention between the U.K. and India for quite some time. And yet, a source assured the Daily Mail, "His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors."

They added, "There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India." As a result, that controversy may indeed be over before it's even begun. But there's another waiting in the wings, in relation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son's birthday falling on the same day as the coronation, and how the couple is choosing to tackle the oversight.