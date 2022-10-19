Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Backing Off The Royals In Their Upcoming Projects

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of her oldest son, who is now King Charles III. In addition, Charles's wife, Camilla, became Queen Consort, while Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, per Insider.

While all of these changes went into effect almost immediately after the queen's passing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are still waiting to hear if their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, will receive prince and princess titles. Charles is taking his sweet time with the decision, with royal expert Katie Nicholl saying that the delay is intentional.

"They remain 'Miss' and 'Master' currently [on the royal website]. And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the king," Nicholl told True Royalty TV's "Royal Beat" podcast (via the Daily Mail). "He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust. They have to know that they can trust the family."

The hesitation stems from Harry and Meghan's upcoming projects, which includes the duke's tell-all memoir and the couple's Netflix docuseries. Both are scheduled for release in 2023, and Charles is reportedly waiting to see what is revealed before making any announcements regarding Archie and Lilibet's titles.

So it's not surprising that Harry and Meghan are looking to "soften" their portrayal of the new king in both.