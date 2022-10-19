A Former Real Housewife Is Calling Out Meghan Markle Over Her Deal Or No Deal Claims

As a member of the British royal family, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was expected to live by their "never complain, never explain" motto. Once out of the confines of the palace, however, the duchess was free to speak her truth — and she has taken full advantage of that. In addition to giving headline-making TV and magazine interviews, she has also launched her "Archetypes" podcast, where she and notable guests discuss the harmful stereotypes that have been assigned to women since the dawn of time. The interviews have stirred their share of controversy: one episode left some wondering whether Meghan had used her podcast to take a dig at the royal family.

More recently, Meghan spoke out about the relatable reason she left "Deal or No Deal," the once-popular game show hosted by Howie Mandel. As one of the two dozen "briefcase models" who all dressed identically, she had little more to do than cheer and open her briefcase on cue. On a recent podcast episode devoted to the "bimbo" archetype, the duchess said, "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance." Eventually, Meghan felt so uncomfortable that she left the show.

Another "Deal" veteran has a different take. Claudia Jordan was also a briefcase model before joining "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but unlike her co-star, she feels just fine about the experience.