Fans Told The List Which Designer Perfume Brand Is Their Favorite

People say that certain scents make women more attractive to men, and while that may be true, we encourage you to choose a scent because you love it. After all, no one smells you more than you do. When searching for a "signature scent" that brings you joy, consider what scent profiles you like best. Perfume expert Joan Tanis told Vogue that there are two main groupings when classifying smells: warm and fresh. Warm scents have notes like leather or vanilla, while fresh scents usually contain citrus or floral notes. Keep these profiles in mind when you're shopping for your next perfume. If you simply can't decide between multiple scents, don't worry: Many perfumes have layers of scents referenced as "top, middle, or bottom" that incorporate multiple ingredients.

Consider the longevity of the scent you want to wear, and how strong you want it to be: do you want people to smell you as soon as you walk in the room, or notice hints of your perfume once they're nice and close? When it comes to signature smells, everyone is different, so take your time searching for your favorite type of perfume scent. InStyle encourages you to notice which scents are trending, but don't totally avoid your personal preferences. If everyone you meet smells like lavender lately but you love the warm vanilla sugar scent from Bath and Body Works, spray on that delicious scent and do you.