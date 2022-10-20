Joe Biden Speaks Out On Liz Truss' Resignation As UK's PM

Liz Truss made history when she resigned as prime minister, becoming the shortest-serving PM in British history. The United States and the United Kingdom have always shared a "special relationship," so it was unusual that an American president denounced one of our closest allies.

But Truss' policies were so extreme that President Joe Biden spoke out. On Oct. 15, 2022, the Associated Press reported that President Biden criticized the controversial financial policies of Truss. He slammed her tax cuts for the rich in light of inflation. "I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," President Biden explained. "I disagree with the policy, but that's up to Great Britain."

Truss was appointed prime minister by Queen Elizabeth two days before her death. One part of the PM's short legacy is that the final picture of the queen was taken with her.

But, even in crisis, British humor remains strong. According to Intelligencer, the UK political situation got so bad under Truss that The Daily Star had a contest to see if a head of lettuce would last longer than the prime minister's term. After Truss resigned, Brian Klass posted that the vegetable was celebrating. He shared a photo of the Daily Star's "lettuce cam" and tweeted: "The lettuce now has disco lights on the live stream and is celebrating."

After Truss resigned on Oct. 20, Biden made a statement about the British PM.