How The Young And The Restless Star Joshua Morrow Keeps Love Scenes From Becoming Awkward

In the soap world, being a hearthrob is a full time job. "The Young and the Restless" star Joshua Morrow has been half of the most interesting pairings on the soap, and still manages to bring something fresh to each relationship every single time. In real life, Morrow is happily married to his wife of 21 years, Tobe Keeney.

Morrow's onscreen persona hasn't had the same luck. Nick Newman's relationship history on "Y&R" is convoluted. While he has met a few partners at the end of the aisle, there is one woman he struggled to get over. Nick and Sharon Collins' (Sharon Case) love story is filled with equal parts happiness and passion, betrayal and grief. In the years they were together, they became a fan-favorite super couple because of how uncharacteristically solid they were (for a soap). However, losing their daughter Cassie was too much for them to bear, and changed their relationship forever, per Soaps in Depth. Since then, Nick has found love many times, including with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Strafford), but nothing has stuck, Soaps.com reported.

In playing a character with such a detailed relationship timeline, Morrow is no stranger to love scenes.