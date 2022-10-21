King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth By Sharing Touching Childhood Photo

It's always a treat for royal fans to see photos of King Charles III and his family. In recent years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has used her photography skills to share a behind-the-scenes look at the royal family. Instagram photos like King Charles hugging a 2-year-old Prince Louis and candid shots of William, Prince of Wales playing with his three children provide an emotional glimpse at the private life of these public individuals.

Milestone events have provided a look at vintage photos. In honor of Charles' 70th birthday, the Daily Mail showcased an online album. These photos included the then-Princess Elizabeth smiling as baby Charles grabbed at Elizabeth's trademark pearls and played with him as he sat in a playpen.

In 2021, a treasure trove of candid snaps featuring Charles' schoolboy antics went up for auction, per BBC. The collection belonged to Michael Farebrother, a former tutor of Charles. It also included letters from Queen Elizabeth, such as one where she refers to Charles, saying, "The baby is very sweet, and we are enormously proud of him."

Previously, Charles has taken the opportunity to feature photos from his past, such as when he posted a 70-year-old picture of his parents and Princess Anne relaxing on the lawn at Clarence House, as an invitation for viewers to take an online tour of the property. Now the king is sharing an heirloom photo for a more emotional purpose — in honor of his mother.