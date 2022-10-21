Everything We Know About Steve Bannon's Sentencing

Recently, the House Committee on January 6 wrapped up its work before the upcoming midterm elections. Previously, the committee subpoenaed Steve Bannon in an effort to gather information and paperwork regarding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. As reported by CBS News, the former Donald Trump White House advisor refused to cooperate, claiming his lawyers were concerned about executive privilege and counseled him not to comply. Days before his July 2022 trial, however, he did agree to testify after Trump sent Bannon a letter waiving executive privilege. Even so, the trial proceedings went ahead, with prosecutors writing, "The Defendant attempted to leverage the information he had unlawfully withheld from the Committee to engineer dismissal of his criminal prosecution."

Besides his refusal to accommodate the House Committee's request, Bannon made derogatory remarks about the committee, and its chairman, congressman Bennie Thompson. "Bennie Thompson is a total, absolute disgrace, and this show trial they're running is a disgrace," Bannon said, per The Washington Post.

As a result of the trial, Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress, per The New York Times. The jury rendered the guilty verdict in under three hours (via NPR). Now, legal proceedings have moved forward, and a federal judge has provided sentencing for this conviction.