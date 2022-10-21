The Guardian Is In Hot Water For Publishing Inaccurate Photos Of Abortion

Trigger warning: The following article contains language about miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

When you hear the word "baby," a clear picture probably forms in your head. But what about "fetus?" Politicians and activists on both sides of the abortion issue have been trying to define what a fetus looks like for decades, and with new abortion bans going into effect, a fresh wave of alleged information is coming out about abortions and fetuses.

Before 1840, the United States followed the United Kingdom's "quickening doctrine" when it came to abortions, per the Organization of American Historians (OAH). Abortion was legally acceptable until the pregnant person actually felt the fetus move — something that happens between four and six months. But by the mid-19th century, physicians wanted to establish themselves as more trained and more professional than their healer colleagues. They pushed for licensing and government regulations, forcing the competition out of the market. According to the OAH, by 1900 abortions were banned in every state, though doctors were able to perform abortions "at their own discretion."

Since then abortion has been an issue that drives people to the polls, but the arguments on both sides can be based on emotion over fact. As Mother Jones points out, the anti-abortion movement has pushed disinformation, which sometimes has even led to acts of violence. But in an effort to back up to fight against anti-abortion propaganda, The Guardian has published what they claim are actual pictures of what early-term abortion looks like. But some experts are raising concerns, arguing that these photos are missing key details.