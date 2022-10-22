Copy Ciara's Flirty Dinner Date Look On A Budget

When you think back to the music of the early-mid 2000s, it's probably pretty likely you've thought about Ciara, who dropped her first single, "Goodies," in 2004 at just 19 years old (via The Vogue). The singer married quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016 and the couple has since welcomed two children — she also shares a son with rapper Future, as People reported. The family's home is filled with "non-stop entertainment," the outlet said.

Ciara and Wilson have shared some adorable red carpet moments over the years in looks that have stunned, so it's no surprise a recent date night look the songstress wore is turning heads. The mom of three donned a white mini dress paired with knee-high boots and a coordinating gold clutch — it was gorgeous and it probably comes as no surprise that it's a major #fashiongoals moment. Here are the items you need in your closet to recreate this fashionable fit.