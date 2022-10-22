Copy Ciara's Flirty Dinner Date Look On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think back to the music of the early-mid 2000s, it's probably pretty likely you've thought about Ciara, who dropped her first single, "Goodies," in 2004 at just 19 years old (via The Vogue). The singer married quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016 and the couple has since welcomed two children — she also shares a son with rapper Future, as People reported. The family's home is filled with "non-stop entertainment," the outlet said.
Ciara and Wilson have shared some adorable red carpet moments over the years in looks that have stunned, so it's no surprise a recent date night look the songstress wore is turning heads. The mom of three donned a white mini dress paired with knee-high boots and a coordinating gold clutch — it was gorgeous and it probably comes as no surprise that it's a major #fashiongoals moment. Here are the items you need in your closet to recreate this fashionable fit.
The Dress
Let's start with the dress. The crisp white, the bow, the split hem — it's a gorgeous piece. Its simplicity is part of what makes it so special and allows you to have fun with the accessories, which we'll talk about in a minute. For now, back to the dress.
Head over to Akira to snag this stunning dupe. The deep v-neckline, collar, and puff sleeves on this number elevate it a bit, making it perfect for a date night at your favorite fancy restaurant in town. What makes this dress even better is its price — the Out of My Way Puff Sleeve Mini Dress is currently on sale for $20, and yes you read that right. This dress is a great option to start your Ciara-inspired look. While there are certain things you shouldn't wear on a date, this dress is not one of them.
The Boots
Ciara chose a brown, slouchy, knee-high boot for her look. The pointed toe and narrow heel give these boots a sexier feel, perfect for a night out on the town with your partner — although they might not be the most comfortable for walking a lot, sometimes we just have to make sacrifices in the name of fashion.
FSJ has a great dupe of these boots for $120. The Gold Slouch Boots are a bit dressier than Ciara's pair, but still, achieve the same look. The boots are not only great for date night, but also for an Abba-inspired Halloween costume if you're still on the hunt for an idea this year.
The Clutch
No date night look is complete without accessories and we found the perfect one to add to your Ciara look. Amazon's Acrylic Geometric Patterns Box Clutch closely resembles the bag Mrs. Wilson carries during her night out with her hubby.
This clutch is the perfect size to carry your phone, lipstick, wallet, and whatever other items you might need. In addition to Ciara, Amal Clooney also carried a similar bag — with a similar outfit just styled for summer — on a date with her husband George Clooney (via Vogue). So with two major celebrities — who are style icons in their own right — accessorizing with this bag, why wouldn't you want to add it to your collection?