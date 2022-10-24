The Crucial Role Prince William Will Play In King Charles' Coronation

The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to the ascension of her oldest son, King Charles III. As a result, Charles' son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, is now next in line to the British throne, per Royal U.K. According to sources, the changes have made father and son closer than ever. "Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," a source told People.

Even before the queen's passing, Charles and William were working together to carve out the future of the monarchy, which will reportedly include a "slimmed down monarchy." The two royals will also lean on one another as they embark on their new roles. "[Charles] will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level and William will help Charles come up with new, fresh ideas about modernizing the monarchy," an insider told US Weekly.

So it's not surprising that William is set to play an important role in King Charles' coronation, which is scheduled for May 6, 2023. During the ceremony, the prince will reportedly pay allegiance to his father, per the Daily Mail. Charles was only 4 years old when his mother was crowned, while Elizabeth was 11 when her father became king, so this will be the first time an heir participates in the coronation since 1911.

In addition to participating in the ceremony, William is reportedly taking an active role in planning the coronation.