Manny MUA And CJ Perry On Joining VH1's Revival Of The Surreal Life - Exclusive Interview

For both of you, how was it that you came to be involved in "The Surreal Life" reboot"

CJ Perry: I was a fan, so it was crazy when my manager called me and said, "'Surreal Life' is interested in you being on the show." It was actually a day after I got released from WWE, so I was going through it. It was an understatement. I was like, "Whoa, this must be a sign for me."

I'm shocked — absolutely shocked — and honored and grateful to be able to get this opportunity. I'm sure they considered a lot of people. I'm very, very thankful that I was able to get this opportunity to meet so many wonderful people such as Manny and my other cast members.

Manny MUA: I would say the literal exact same thing other than not being released from WWE. It's not my vibe as much ... I was shocked because I was like, "Oh my gosh, I'm a digital creator." That's what I do. I'm a YouTuber; I'm a beauty guru. I was thinking, "Oh my gosh, me being in this house full of celebrities ..."

I watched 'Surreal Life' too back in the day and I loved it. I was like, "Are they going to know what I do?" I was so nervous because I was like, "Am I going to be the only social media person?" Turns out I was, in a way. But it was really fun, and I was truly shocked when my manager emailed me. I was like, "You know what? I'm down. I'm going to do it."

CJ: By the way, everywhere we went, Manny was always recognized, always helping people. That was interesting to see. [He] definitely had so many fans constantly looking up to him. It's crazy.