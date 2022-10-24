RuPaul's Drag Race Posts A Tear-Jerking Tribute To Leslie Jordan

The world is mourning the loss of Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. CNN confirmed the heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan after receiving reports of a car crash from a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, October 24. Jordan lost control after having a medical emergency at the wheel, TMZ reported. He was 67.

Jordan's talent agent Sarabeth Schedeen released a statement honoring the comedian to CNN. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," her statement started off. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Condolences poured in for the beloved actor throughout the day, including from his "Will & Grace" co-stars. In an emotional tribute on Twitter, Sean Hayes reminisced on his strong presence and big heart. "Everyone who ever met him, loved him," his tribute read in part. "There will never be anyone like him." In Eric McCormack's tribute on Twitter, he called Jordan "the funniest [and] flirtiest southern gent" he's known.

Jordan's impact was also felt by his "RuPaul's Drag Race" co-stars.