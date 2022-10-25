Leslie Jordan Once Gave Meghan Markle And Prince Harry An Important Message

As celebrities reacted to the death of Leslie Jordan, Queen Dolly naturally said it best. Dolly Parton penned an emotional message about Jordan, giving the beloved actor one of the best tributes out of anybody. The country icon took to Instagram to share her grief about Jordan, posting a poignant and powerful message. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," she began.

Parton continued, "I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother." Jordan and Parton had a sweet friendship; the "Will & Grace" star posted a birthday message on Instagram for the superstar singer, alongside a photo with his famous friend.

"May your special day be filled with as much happiness as you bring the world. Just two Tennessee girls. Love you, honey," he wrote at the time. Jordan and Parton also performed a duet on the actor's 2021 gospel album, "Company's Comin.'" According to The Tennessean, Jordan sang with some of the biggest legends in country music on the record. One of Jordan's gifts was that he gave humor and hope to many people, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In fact, Jordan once sent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an important message that will simultaneously make fans happy and sad.