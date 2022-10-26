Designer Has Her Say In Meghan Markle's 'Montecito Jumpsuit' Controversy

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail published the first photos of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, out and about since her latest controversy — and caused another one in the process. When Meghan Markle told Paris Hilton the relatable reason she quit "Deal or No Deal," she probably wasn't expecting to become public enemy No. 1 yet again, but that's precisely what happened. By sharing her alleged mistreatment at the hands of producers, the duchess caused a firestorm on social media.

Per Us Weekly, reality star Claudia Jordan fought back against Meghan's claims that she'd been objectified while working as a "briefcase girl" on the hit game show. "For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Jordan also argued, "'Deal or No Deal' never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show." Meghan faced even more heat for her "Deal or No Deal" comments due to an unearthed clip from the duchess's short cameo in "90210," which had people decrying her for being hypocritical (via Page Six). However, Meghan's jumpsuit soon stole the spotlight, as haters rushed to make fun of her bold sartorial choice. The designer, meanwhile, is taking it all in stride.