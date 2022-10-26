Fans Told The List Which Celebrity Perfume Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey

When you're on the hunt for your signature scent, look no further than your favorite celebrity — odds are, they've released a perfume. According to Allure, celebrities will often associate their name with a perfume line to further their brand and have something to promote while working on new artistic endeavors. It also benefits the perfume industry: many celebrity perfumes are at a slightly lower price point than luxury perfumes, paving the way for a whole new demographic of fans for the perfume companies.

Harper's Bazaar reports that celebrity fragrances have been around for quite a long time — even Marilyn Monroe back in 1951 mentioned that "all she wore to bed was Chanel No. 5." Unsurprisingly, sales for the iconic perfume skyrocketed right after. Fans want to experience closeness to their favorite icons, and buying their perfumes is a great way to promote that closeness.

When it comes to celebrity perfumes, there are plenty to choose from. To find out which star-promoted perfume fans actually love, The List conducted a survey asking 600 people, "Which celebrity perfume is your favorite?"