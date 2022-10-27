The Title Of The Spanish Version Of Prince Harry's Book Is Even More Biting Than The Original

The new year offers a lot to look forward to, but for many, the most exciting part of 2023 is bound to be the release of Prince Harry's new book. Published by Penguin Random House, the book is a memoir that promises to finally give the public an inside look at his personal story and journey, starting with his feelings after his mother tragically died, per AP News.

The book vows to reveal his honest thoughts, something the prince himself promised readers back when the book was first revealed in 2021, per BBC. And while this is exciting, many wondered exactly how much the prince would disclose. Now that the title has been announced, royal fans are even more eager. Titled "Spare," the book is said to "[take] readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror." According to the BBC, this title is likely a nod to the phrase "an heir and a spare" referring to the idea that the second child is not quite as important as the first child in a monarchy. But even more scathing than the "Spare" is the title of the Spanish version of the book.