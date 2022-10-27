Get A Sneak Peek At The Cover Of Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir will launch on January 10, titled "Spare." It's a safe bet that "Spare" isn't a love letter to the royal family. If the book's brilliant title doesn't give away, its cover will. The "Spare" cover features a close-up of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he stares right into the camera. The stunning and dramatic photo of Harry sends a strong message about the book. Royal insiders are flabbergasted at the name of Harry's book, and fans can almost feel the flop sweat coming from Buckingham Palace.
The way the memoir's website describes "Spare" won't make the Palace feel any better. "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror," the description begins. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last."
Out of the multiple disasters threatening King Charles' new reign, Harry's book might be the new monarch's biggest danger. Get a sneak peek at the cover of Harry's new memoir, "Spare."
Fans are wild Prince Harry's memoir Spare
Fans are ecstatic that Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is coming soon. Penguin Random House posted to Instagram and wrote, "We are excited to bring to readers everywhere the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. For Harry, this is his story at last. 'SPARE,' the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023." According to the "Spare" website, the book is "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief." Harry's fans wild about the news.
BuzzFeed's Stephanie Soteriou tweeted: "The power of Prince Harry calling his memoir 'Spare' is just iconic." A royal watcher tweeted: "He's very Handsome ... OMG I didn't expect the title but d*** what a great choice!" One fan of the Duke of Sussex tweeted: "From birth Prince Harry has just been a spare unneeded part in that toxic family. It had devastating consequences for Andrew, Margaret and others 'spares.' It's down to Princess Diana that he was given a different view of himself. Can't wait!"
One fan made a good point by tweeting: "Harry telling the truth about his life will destroy many of the narratives used to build up other royals off his back. That's what they have to fear. Not that he will tell their secrets but that by revealing his own he pulls the chair out from under them."