Get A Sneak Peek At The Cover Of Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry's memoir will launch on January 10, titled "Spare." It's a safe bet that "Spare" isn't a love letter to the royal family. If the book's brilliant title doesn't give away, its cover will. The "Spare" cover features a close-up of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he stares right into the camera. The stunning and dramatic photo of Harry sends a strong message about the book. Royal insiders are flabbergasted at the name of Harry's book, and fans can almost feel the flop sweat coming from Buckingham Palace.

The way the memoir's website describes "Spare" won't make the Palace feel any better. "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror," the description begins. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last."

Out of the multiple disasters threatening King Charles' new reign, Harry's book might be the new monarch's biggest danger. Get a sneak peek at the cover of Harry's new memoir, "Spare."