Glossier Is Taking Its Partnership With Olivia Rodrigo To New Heights
You don't need a driver's license to get your hands on the newest collaboration between Glossier and Olivia Rodrigo. The cult classic brand has a lot of people obsessed with its products, and it's easy to see why. The godmother of the TikTok-viral clean girl beauty trend is known for its "skin first, beauty second" approach to makeup. Although the brand has a perfume and some skincare, Glossier's line of makeup rose to prominence for enhancing the skin and natural features, rather than being used for a full coverage look.
While Glossier has featured celebrities such as Justine Skye and Cynthia Erivo on its YouTube channel, Rodrigo is the brand's first celebrity ambassador (via Harper's Bazaar.) The singer and actress rose to prominence last year with the release of her debut album "Sour." The hit single "Driver's License" is especially beloved, gaining acclaim for its heart-wrenching lyricism and sparking rumors about what the lyrics really mean.
Rodrigo has also become a beauty icon, known for her clean skin and experimental eyeliner (via Beauty Crew.) Her new makeup line with Glossier combines all her favorite products into one collection.
What's in the Glossier x Olivia Rodrigo collaboration?
The collection, which officially came out on October 25, debuted at Glossier's storefront in LA on October 24. At the launch, the first 100 people in line were able to meet Olivia Rodrigo and receive their beauty bag signed by the singer herself (via Byrdie.) The brand is known for its signature millennial pink shade, but Rodrigo brings a fresh, Gen-Z approach to Glossier, choosing lavender for her collection instead.
For $68, this limited edition collab comes with a mini beauty bag filled with a few of Rodrigo's favorite Glossier products. Inside the bag is the Ultralip, which was introduced to the public in a Vogue "Beauty Secrets" video that Rodrigo featured in. The lipstick comes in a rose-tinted mauve shade called Pisces, after the singer's sun sign.
Next in the bag is your choice of a triad from the brand's eyeshadow collection. Aptly called "Monochromes," there are 10 palette options of three shades of a singular color, ranging from dusty pinks to rich browns. The eyeshadows come in three finishes — matte, satin, and metallic — with an accompanying purple tin for the colors to go into.
This collaboration is only here for a limited time, so get yours while it's hot!