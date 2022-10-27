Glossier Is Taking Its Partnership With Olivia Rodrigo To New Heights

You don't need a driver's license to get your hands on the newest collaboration between Glossier and Olivia Rodrigo. The cult classic brand has a lot of people obsessed with its products, and it's easy to see why. The godmother of the TikTok-viral clean girl beauty trend is known for its "skin first, beauty second" approach to makeup. Although the brand has a perfume and some skincare, Glossier's line of makeup rose to prominence for enhancing the skin and natural features, rather than being used for a full coverage look.

While Glossier has featured celebrities such as Justine Skye and Cynthia Erivo on its YouTube channel, Rodrigo is the brand's first celebrity ambassador (via Harper's Bazaar.) The singer and actress rose to prominence last year with the release of her debut album "Sour." The hit single "Driver's License" is especially beloved, gaining acclaim for its heart-wrenching lyricism and sparking rumors about what the lyrics really mean.

Rodrigo has also become a beauty icon, known for her clean skin and experimental eyeliner (via Beauty Crew.) Her new makeup line with Glossier combines all her favorite products into one collection.