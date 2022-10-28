The Updated Archewell Site May Hint At Meghan And Harry's Future As Royals

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were booted to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the likes of Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new position hinted that their relationship with King Charles was worse than ever before since it was taken by royal watchers as a very public declaration that the defectors were no longer part of The Firm.

Elsewhere, Meghan and Harry's seating arrangement at the queen's funeral raised eyebrows, with Page Six pointing out the couple had been "snubbed" with their placement in the second row behind virtually every other senior member of the family, who were sat in front. Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the far corner of the row, too, ensuring they remained out of sight for much of the event — likely by design.

Now, though, the celebrity couple is fighting back against these alleged slights by updating their own website in an apparent effort to take the power back.