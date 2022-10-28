The Updated Archewell Site May Hint At Meghan And Harry's Future As Royals
Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were booted to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the likes of Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new position hinted that their relationship with King Charles was worse than ever before since it was taken by royal watchers as a very public declaration that the defectors were no longer part of The Firm.
Elsewhere, Meghan and Harry's seating arrangement at the queen's funeral raised eyebrows, with Page Six pointing out the couple had been "snubbed" with their placement in the second row behind virtually every other senior member of the family, who were sat in front. Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the far corner of the row, too, ensuring they remained out of sight for much of the event — likely by design.
Now, though, the celebrity couple is fighting back against these alleged slights by updating their own website in an apparent effort to take the power back.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to the future
Although they remained stoic on the day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly made complaints to friends about the queen's funeral. Writing for the New York Daily News, royal expert Richard Johnson cited reports from people close to the couple, who revealed they felt "snubbed and mistreated" at the event. Johnson claimed, "They both whined that the family wasn't as welcoming as they should have been." Royal biographer Angela Levin shot back on Twitter, asserting they shouldn't be keeping score and besides, "The funeral was about the queen not them."
However, it seems the Sussexes may have had enough since The U.S. Sun notes they recently updated the official Archewell website to scrub it of any references to the royal family. New content has been added, while a photo of a smiling Meghan and Harry greets visitors with the powerful message: "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world."
Levin argued that "each of us can change our communities" is "saying very much that they can do without the royal family, they don't need them, they're fine where they are, they're building another community." She continued, "'And then 'all of us can change the world', they're back to wanting to be global and saying to the Royal Family, 'we can do without you', but actually they can't."
The website briefly paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II immediately following the beloved monarch's passing.
There may be no way back for Meghan and Harry anymore
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with his family for years, but the relationship has grown increasingly tense in recent months as the celebrity couple continues sharing their negative experiences as part of The Firm. Harry's upcoming memoir is arguably going to be the deciding factor in whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can finally build bridges with the rest of the royals. And, right now, things aren't looking good.
An insider warned the Daily Beast that, if Harry goes after his mother-in-law, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles may ban him and Meghan from attending his coronation. Describing the sovereign as "incredibly protective" of his wife, the source explained, "It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."
The Sussexes are reportedly still on the list, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case once Harry's book comes out. Royal sources have taken him naming his memoir "Spare" as "yet another confrontational attack on the family," per the Mirror. As a result, according to royal editor Russell Myers, "there will be little chance of this acting as a vehicle to reconciliation for Harry and Meghan."