Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential," Richard Eden, the outlet's diary editor, talked about Meghan and Harry's eyebrow-raising seating. "There I was, watching the coverage on television and you couldn't see Meghan," Eden said. "There was this really tall candle right in front of the view of the camera. By coincidence Harry and Meghan seemed to be seated behind the tallest member of the Royal Family – Tim Laurence, Princess Anne's husband, now that could be coincidence, but as we know everything was planned meticulously."

In addition, the evening before the funeral, the Sussexes were disinvited from a large state reception for world leaders. According to The Telegraph, the invitation was a mistake as the event was intended only for working royals. "They have done everything as best they could," a source told the outlet. "They have turned up, they have smiled, shaken hands, whatever was asked."

However, it seems that recently Meghan and Harry have been airing their grievances about these snubs.