Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.

The Daily Mail's reporting indicates that the Duke of Sussex may have wanted to make revisions following heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. In addition, Harry's publisher allegedly asked him to revise the book's content to make it less "touchy-feely" and centered on mental health.

Now that it has a release date, title, and a cover picture, this potential bombshell of a read is becoming more real by the day. "It has eroded trust really," said former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond, per Newsweek. "Trust is something that is very important in royal circles. There aren't very many people they can trust." King Charles III has already considered taking drastic action by barring Harry from his coronation if the Duke of Sussex attacks Camilla in the book. If reality lines up with the royals' worst fears, a royal author is warning of dire consequences ahead.