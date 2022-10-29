Campaign Ads Have Become An Unlikely Platform For Women To Share Their Abortion Stories

One of the unsurprising side-effects of the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization decision has been that abortion has become a major focus of the 2022 midterm elections. They believe that losing the protections afforded in Roe v. Wade's decision hasn't only "reawakened" the Democrat's progressive base, according to The New York Times, but strategists believe Independents and even some Republicans may sway from voting down party lines in November.

"Rarely has an issue been handed on a silver platter to Democrats that is so clear-cut," said Anna Greenberg, a Democratic pollster, told the outlet, adding, "[Dobbs] took an election that was going to be mostly about inflation and immigration and made it also about abortion."

Political ads about abortion have been running since Politico leaked a draft opinion by the Supreme Court foreshadowing the Dobbs decision, according to a report by the Wesleyan Media Project. But now that abortion rights are on the ballot in many states, Democrats and Republicans have both been running political ads arguing to protect or rescind abortion rights in November.

To get their point across, both parties are willing to go to any length — including lying in television, radio, and internet ads. Unfortunately, research shows abortion is already a topic that has been saturated with misinformation. To get to the truth of the situation, Democrats have enlisted the help of people willing to share their stories.