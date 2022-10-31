Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral.

Charlotte even paid a touching tribute to her great-grandmother by wearing a small horseshoe brooch on the left side of her coat almost above her heart, which People reported had been gifted to her by the late queen. Some speculated on Twitter that the jewelry piece was also a nod to the queen's love of horses.

While royal fans were left gutted when it appeared that Charlotte had burst into tears at the funeral, she also brought some levity to the solemn day. During the event, Charlotte could be seen smiling at the crowds gathered to say their final farewell to the queen (via Express).

Former Canadian Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury attended the funeral and raved about George and Charlotte's behavior at the service. He told People, "They looked like really incredibly well-behaved kids but a little like kids, a little like, 'wow, this is a lot.'"

It's easy to forget that the prince and princess are, indeed, children. And that led to a moment where Charlotte's behavior led to her mother being scolded by Camilla, Queen Consort.