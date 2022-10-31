Royal Insider Explains What Happened When Prince Harry Tried To Interview His Exes For Spare

Now that we know when we can finally read Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, memoir, everyone is speculating about what will be divulged in the book. Royal insiders are already "flabbergasted" by the book's title, "Spare," saying it "demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" explained royal editor Russell Myers.

But sources who have seen the manuscript are claiming that the memoir might not be such a nuclear blast for the royals. In fact, they insist it isn't a "takedown" of the monarchy, saying that Harry wrote the book for himself and that the process proved to be healing for the duke. "You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy," a source told The Telegraph. "You have to choose your own happiness."

However, the book's publisher has promised that Harry "won't hold back" on his life as a member of the British monarchy (via The News International). And, according to the Daily Mail, King Charles III has already been warned that his younger son is "critical of everyone and everything" in the memoir. With that in mind, Myers said (via the Mirror) that "palace lawyers will be on standby in the new year, waiting to see what is in the book."

And the controversy already surrounding the book could be a big reason some of Harry's exes decided not to participate in its creation.