Royal Insider Explains What Happened When Prince Harry Tried To Interview His Exes For Spare
Now that we know when we can finally read Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, memoir, everyone is speculating about what will be divulged in the book. Royal insiders are already "flabbergasted" by the book's title, "Spare," saying it "demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" explained royal editor Russell Myers.
But sources who have seen the manuscript are claiming that the memoir might not be such a nuclear blast for the royals. In fact, they insist it isn't a "takedown" of the monarchy, saying that Harry wrote the book for himself and that the process proved to be healing for the duke. "You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy," a source told The Telegraph. "You have to choose your own happiness."
However, the book's publisher has promised that Harry "won't hold back" on his life as a member of the British monarchy (via The News International). And, according to the Daily Mail, King Charles III has already been warned that his younger son is "critical of everyone and everything" in the memoir. With that in mind, Myers said (via the Mirror) that "palace lawyers will be on standby in the new year, waiting to see what is in the book."
And the controversy already surrounding the book could be a big reason some of Harry's exes decided not to participate in its creation.
Prince Harry's friends and exes declined to be interviewed for his memoir
While writing his memoir, "Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, asked some of his friends and ex-girlfriends to speak to his ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer. "Harry did reach out," a source told the Mirror. "Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said no. It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help."
Despite his friends and exes declining to participate, Harry's team is hoping that the release of his memoir will establish him as a thought leader that is "in the same league as self-made billionaires and former presidents," Kinsey Schofield, a royal reporter and founder of To Di For Daily, told The List. "The publication of this book will help launch him into that club." Schofield believes the end game is for Harry to move into public and motivational speaking, "which is a multi-million dollar industry."
In the meantime, the duke is set to go on tour to promote his book and will most likely return to the UK to drum up interest for it, per the Daily Mail. No word on if he plans to pay his father, King Charles III, a visit while he is there.