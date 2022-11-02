Study Shows How Far Women Need To Travel For An Abortion Post-Roe

With the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it is up to the states to decide what kind of abortion access they will allow for their residents. According to NBC News, abortion "is now banned in 13 states and restricted in Arizona, Florida and Georgia."

Women's reproductive rights and abortion access is a hot topic amongst voters as the midterm elections arrive in just one week. According to ABC News, voting trends have shown that the topic of safe and accessible abortions may be a "sleeper issue" among states where abortion rights are up in the air: a poll showed that 64% opposed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and many of these people are now registering to vote in the midterm elections. Many people are using the midterm elections to raise awareness on their need for safe abortions – Women have even used campaign ads as a platform to share their abortion stories.

When the Supreme Court's decision went into effect, specialists began studying how this will affect the lives of pregnant people seeking access to abortions. Many of these studies were recently published by JAMA and found that equal access no longer exists post-Roe v. Wade reversal, and the lives of many people will be disproportionately at risk.