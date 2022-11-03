The Two Names Bethenny Frankel Thinks Prince Harry Should've Titled His Memoir

After a lengthy wait and tons of controversy, you can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" on January 10, 2023. Publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the exciting news on Twitter, describing it as a "remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story." However, despite the fact the book won't be released for another couple months, there's still plenty of scuttlebutt about what might happen once the Duke of Sussex finally reveals his innermost thoughts.

In fact, one royal expert believes the consequences of Harry's memoir will be "highly destructive." As Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail, "It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the center of events." He warned, "The consequences of this will be far-reaching." Fitzwilliams also argued that Harry should've waited a while before sharing his story, since his relationship with the royals is in such a terrible place.

He contended, "When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty' the palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles' reign." As it turns out, none other than Bethenny Frankel agrees, with the "Real Housewives of New York" alum suggesting that, from a marketing aspect especially, "Spare" might be the wrong move.