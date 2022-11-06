The List Survey: Which Bridesmaid Dress Trend Is Your Favorite?

Once you and your sweetie are happily engaged and you've set a wedding date, it's time for the next big step: bridesmaids proposals! One of the best parts about getting married is having your bridesmaids beside you (or bridespeople, mixed-gender wedding parties are more popular than ever). But being a bridesmaid isn't a one-day job — between the engagement party, the bachelorette celebration, the bridal shower, plus travel and accommodation for the wedding, being a bridesmaid will run you about $1,200 on average, per WeddingWire. On top of all the celebration costs, bridesmaids often have to purchase their dress for the wedding day.

Whether you have 2 bridesmaids or 20, there is a lot to consider when deciding on what they should wear. Floor length or knee length? Chiffon or tulle? Will their dresses reflect your color scheme? Will they all be the same color and style or will you let them choose their own? There are so many questions, it's hard to answer them all on your own. Luckily, you have a team of bridesmaids to help you decide!

These days, lots of brides are ditching those old-school trends and giving their besties more options to choose from, keeping in mind their comfort levels and what styles feel most flattering on their body types. To find out which style of dresses brides and their bridesmaids are loving, The List conducted a survey asking 587 people, "Which bridesmaid dress trend is your favorite?"