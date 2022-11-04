Someone In Meghan Markle's Circle Claims The Title Of Prince Harry's Memoir Has A Double Meaning

We're just a couple months away from the Duke of Sussex's memoir hitting shelves, and suffice to say anticipation is high. Royal insiders are "flabbergasted" at the name of Prince Harry's book, believing it's just the latest in a string of alleged attacks against the royal family. Although it's unclear whether he chose it himself, "Spare" is understood to refer to the fact Harry is the "spare heir" in the family while his brother, Prince William, will take over from their father someday.

As royal editor Russell Myers asserted to The Mirror, "Although Harry is making generous donations of $1.5m to Sentebale and £300k to WellChild, the fact he is making a reported £35 million for a three book deal has demonstrated just how much he is profiteering from his royal connection." Royal insiders claim the book's eye-catching title represents "yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy" and palace lawyers will be poised to see what Harry says.

It's worth noting fans of the prince and his wife, and fellow royal defector, Meghan Markle are thrilled at the on-the-nose name. One Twitter user described the choice as "iconic," while another celebrated it as "a gorgeous shot" and confirmed "will absolutely be buying." Although "Spare" is undoubtedly a controversial choice, a source close to the Sussexes reasoned it's not as negative as royal watchers assume.