The List Survey: The Best Shoe Store According To Shoppers

According to The List's survey, the most popular place to go shoe shopping is at Designer Shoe Warehouse. The fan-favorite shoe store, also known as DSW, earned 28% of the vote. Per Zippia, many shoppers enjoy wandering the aisles of DSW because of their wide selection of designer styles and their low prices: If you didn't know, DSW shoes are so cheap thanks to its warehouse retail model and rotating seasonal inventory.

In second place with 25% of the vote was Foot Locker, another top-quality shoe store that specializes in athletic shoes and designer sneaker brands. Per their website, Foot Locker is known for carrying brands like Nike, Jordans, and Adidas, but they are also iconically recognized by their black and white striped referee uniforms that their workers wear.

Some voters prefer to do their shopping online — 17% said that online websites like Zappos are their go-to way to shop for shoes. If you're searching online for your next pair, make sure you check that the measurements match your foot size to avoid the hassle of online returns.

After online shopping, 16% of voters prefer to shop at Shoe Carnival, while another 10.5% do their shoe shopping at Payless. Both of these stores have gained popularity by selling discount shoes for the whole family. ALDO followed behind with 3.5% of the vote, a less popular shoe store that sells a variety of styles as well as accessories (Via ALDO).