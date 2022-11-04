New Book Details King Charles' Strange Attachment To A Teddy Bear As A Grown Man

Much to the delight of royal fans, an increasing number of royal-related books keep hitting shelves. While some books have direct royal input, like Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir, "Spare," others rely on the recollections of royal staff. For his new book, "The King," which will be available November 8, author Christopher Andersen talked with some of King Charles III's valets and other staffers to get the lowdown on daily life at the palace, per Page Six. Some of these tales depict the king as having highly specific requirements for the amount and placement of foods on his breakfast tray, as well as stories of the king expecting staff to hand-wash his underwear and tie his shoes.

As a result of writing the book, Andersen told ET that Charles was "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author said, "I think one of the funniest quirks — a number of royals have this, the queen had it as well — they don't like square ice cubes." Andersen went on to explain that these royals disliked the sound of square-shaped ice in a glass.

Royal eccentricities as recounted by palace staffers are certainly nothing new. Previously, a former protection officer exposed Prince Andrew's unusual behavior, including his exacting instructions for his teddy bears. While Andrew's collection involved 50-60 furry friends (via Independent), Andersen's story of Charles involves just one specific bear.