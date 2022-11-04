New Reports Claim Prince Harry Did Not Alter His Upcoming Memoir After The Queen's Death

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has written a memoir. According to The New York Times, fans can expect the book's release in January. Titled "Spare," the memoir seems to have been written while he was living away from his family in the United States, having exited the United Kingdom and stepped away from his royal duties.

Fans of the royal family are expecting this book to be juicy. Penguin Random House, the publisher behind the book, states that it is "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom." Just how explosive the book will be is yet to be known.

"Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family?" asked literary agent Matt Latimer. "Those are competing goals to some extent, and it's hard to do both."

We do know that the book includes information from the different lives Prince Harry has led. The book covers details from his time in and out of royal duties (via Harper's Bazaar). However, new reports claim that though a huge event unfolded prior to the release of "Spare," Harry made no revisions.