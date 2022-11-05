Duggar Fans Express Concern Over Hannah And Jeremiah's Unborn Child

Ever since Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann this past March, the couple has moved along quickly to the next stages of their life. Almost exactly five months after their nuptials, they announced they were expecting their first child; in October, they shared footage of the gender reveal, which involved a helicopter drop of pink powder, balloons, and confetti. Now, the newlyweds are ready to settle into their first love nest, but it's not quite what one might expect.

On the couple's YouTube channel, Jer and Hannah revealed details of their "home sweet home." They've moved into a fifth-wheel trailer, the type that attaches to a full-size truck for transportation but can stand alone in a campground or trailer park. It also has a slide-out section that offers a little extra space when parked. The Duggars did an extensive renovation while simultaneously planning their wedding, which included a paint job, new wood flooring, fresh furniture, and more.

The couple's post got lots of praise on Instagram, including a rave of "gorgeous" from sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, who is also expecting a baby in the spring. Still, there's no getting around one issue that could pose a problem once Jer's new daughter arrives.