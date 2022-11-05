Duggar Fans Express Concern Over Hannah And Jeremiah's Unborn Child
Ever since Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann this past March, the couple has moved along quickly to the next stages of their life. Almost exactly five months after their nuptials, they announced they were expecting their first child; in October, they shared footage of the gender reveal, which involved a helicopter drop of pink powder, balloons, and confetti. Now, the newlyweds are ready to settle into their first love nest, but it's not quite what one might expect.
On the couple's YouTube channel, Jer and Hannah revealed details of their "home sweet home." They've moved into a fifth-wheel trailer, the type that attaches to a full-size truck for transportation but can stand alone in a campground or trailer park. It also has a slide-out section that offers a little extra space when parked. The Duggars did an extensive renovation while simultaneously planning their wedding, which included a paint job, new wood flooring, fresh furniture, and more.
The couple's post got lots of praise on Instagram, including a rave of "gorgeous" from sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, who is also expecting a baby in the spring. Still, there's no getting around one issue that could pose a problem once Jer's new daughter arrives.
The Duggars' new home may be too cramped
Jeremiah Duggar isn't the only one in his family with new living quarters; his sisters Jill Duggar Dillard and Jinger Duggar Vuolo have also announced unexpected moves. But while his sisters are living in spacious homes, a camper like Jeremiah's offers a maximum of about 500 square feet, per RV Share. As Jer and Hannah's YouTube video shows, the living area and kitchen are all in one space, and the only visible furniture is a couch, a standing shelf, and a small dining table. The bedroom is almost entirely taken up by the queen-size bed, and the stall shower is just steps away. It's hard to imagine a young couple raising a baby here, with virtually no room for playthings or clutter.
As The U.S. Sun has noted, fans are wondering about the practicality of this home for the young Duggars: "Really nice. Where's the baby going to sleep?" asked one. Another wondered if this is just a temporary setup while a more permanent home is being built. Some also wondered why Jer's dad, Jim Bob Duggar, didn't give him a house as a wedding gift. When his twin, Jedidiah, got married in 2021, Jim Bob gifted him a three-bedroom home, per the Daily Mail.
But some commenters on Reddit defended this living arrangement. "I lived in [a camper] for a while," said a supporter. "Had heat/AC, the whole nine [yards]. It was way nicer than some rentals I've been in."