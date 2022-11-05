Two Female Doctors Sue Indiana's AG Over Confidential Abortion Records

Personal data has a long history of being used against women as a way to police their bodies. Unfortunately, you don't have to look back far to find examples; in present-day Iran, The Guardian reports security forces are using facial recognition technology to identify and punish women protesting their compulsory hijab laws. In Nebraska, the Norfolk police department collected a 17-year-old's private Facebook information, including direct messages, giving the United States a look at how illegal abortions might be prosecuted in this new post-Roe America (via Motherboard).

In Indiana, NPR reports state Attorney General Todd Rokita is going further than Facebook. A lawsuit filed by Dr. Caitlin Bernard revealed that Rokita issued "sweepingly broad document subpoenas to a hospital system" including "the entire medical file" for Bernard's 10-year-old rape victim patient.

Originally reported by The Indianapolis Star (and later verified by other outlets), Bernard was contacted to help a pregnant 10-year-old. The patient was based in Ohio where, immediately following the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization, abortion was banned without exception at six weeks of pregnancy. The patient was six weeks and three days pregnant and could legally not be helped in their home state.

But according to Politico, Rokita is claiming that what he's investigating are complaints against Bernard and the facility she works at. These complaints, Politico notes, include multiple different people alleging Bernard failed to file proper paperwork when she treated the 10-year-old patient — a claim that Politico and others proved was unfounded.