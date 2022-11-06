Star Of The Crown Speaks Out About The Controversy Over The Show
Fans of the "The Crown" have enjoyed watching the fictionalized history of the British royal family and are undoubtedly looking forward to new episodes of the Netflix drama. In fact, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the show has seen a huge surge in viewers, as reported by The Guardian.
However, "The Crown" has also received its fair share of criticism, especially in the leadup to this new season, which will tell the story of King Charles III and Princess Diana's dramatic end to their marriage. A friend of Queen Elizabeth spoke out against Season 5, with the anonymous person saying that they were "horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family. It is vicious. It's as if they're trying to destroy the royal family. It would have destroyed her" (via Insider).
Some notable names have also blasted "The Crown." Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major both spoke out against the show, while Dame Judi Dench had some harsh words for Netflix, saying that the streamer "seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism." She added that some viewers might see "The Crown" as fact instead of fiction.
Netflix responded by finally adding a disclaimer to the show, informing viewers that "The Crown" is a "fictional dramatization," per Variety. And now one of its stars has spoken out in defense of the show, as well.
Elizabeth Debicki believes viewers know the show is fiction
While some have lashed out at "The Crown," one of the stars of its fifth season has come to its defense, believing that viewers can tell the difference between fact and fiction.
"I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors playing parts," Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Princess Diana, explained to The Guardian. "I never watched The Crown and thought, 'This is a documentary' or 'This is obviously true.'"
Still, Debicki insisted she doesn't feel defensive over the criticism. "I understand what the show is and what it's trying to do. I also understand the reaction to it," she said. "I think this is a period of time that's been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with."
Dominic West, who will portray King Charles III, echoed his costar's sentiments. He noted that taking on the Season 5 storyline was a "heavy, heavy responsibility ... and something I think we all take pretty seriously," per CNN.
The show's creator, Peter Morgan, pointed out to Variety that the '90s were tumultuous years for the royal family, full of controversy and tragedy. However, he doesn't believe that those things will ultimately tarnish public's feelings about them in the future. Morgan added that he has "enormous sympathy" for King Charles and the royal family as a whole. Ultimately, he believes the public feel the same.