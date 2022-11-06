Star Of The Crown Speaks Out About The Controversy Over The Show

Fans of the "The Crown" have enjoyed watching the fictionalized history of the British royal family and are undoubtedly looking forward to new episodes of the Netflix drama. In fact, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the show has seen a huge surge in viewers, as reported by The Guardian.

However, "The Crown" has also received its fair share of criticism, especially in the leadup to this new season, which will tell the story of King Charles III and Princess Diana's dramatic end to their marriage. A friend of Queen Elizabeth spoke out against Season 5, with the anonymous person saying that they were "horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family. It is vicious. It's as if they're trying to destroy the royal family. It would have destroyed her" (via Insider).

Some notable names have also blasted "The Crown." Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major both spoke out against the show, while Dame Judi Dench had some harsh words for Netflix, saying that the streamer "seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism." She added that some viewers might see "The Crown" as fact instead of fiction.

Netflix responded by finally adding a disclaimer to the show, informing viewers that "The Crown" is a "fictional dramatization," per Variety. And now one of its stars has spoken out in defense of the show, as well.