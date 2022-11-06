Will Harry And Meghan Join The Royals For Christmas This Year?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a reunion between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family. The couple put on a united front with Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, with the foursome coming together to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle, per Insider. While some were hopeful that it was a turning point for the estranged brothers (via Us Weekly), Harry and Meghan reportedly later complained to friends about the queen's funeral.

Writing in the New York Daily News, Richard Johnson cited reports from Harry and Meghan's friends that the Sussexes were "complaining they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth's funeral." Johnson added, "They both whined that the family wasn't as welcoming as they should have been."

Another bone of contention could be King Charles III taking his sweet time on deciding whether or not Harry and Meghan's two children will receive prince and princess titles. As of now, Archie and Lilibet are still listed as "Master" and "Miss" on the royal website — a move that is said to be a clear message from His Majesty. "I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the king. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust," Katie Nicholl said in True Royalty TV's "Royal Beat" podcast (via the Daily Mail).

So will Harry and Meghan try to win the king over with a holiday visit?