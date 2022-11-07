New Book Details Queen Camilla's Trip To A Nude Beach With Judi Dench

Reports recently emerged about the secret deal that gave Camilla Parker Bowles her queen consort title. Although the late Queen Elizabeth II seemed thrilled to bestow the honor upon her daughter-in-law, there was actually some negotiation behind the scenes. Royal expert Christopher Andersen shared with Us Weekly how King Charles agreed to allow for his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew's, legal fees to be paid out of the royal pot only if Camilla could be queen consort.

"And so in a kind of an unspoken implicit deal, this was the tradeoff," Andersen confirmed. Her first few weeks in the role have been besieged by drama, though, with Camilla said to be living in fear of what Prince Harry might say about her in his upcoming tell-all memoir. Royal author Tina Brown told the Daily Beast that, after spending decades rehabilitating her image with the British public, it's worrying to know that it could all come crashing down once the book is released.

In fact, Charles might not allow Meghan and Harry at his coronation if his son's memoir contains anything insulting about her. Luckily for Camilla, another author has a delightful story about her and national treasure Judi Dench that should soften the blow somewhat.