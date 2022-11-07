British Historian Says The Upcoming Season Of The Crown Is Actually The Most Accurate Of Them All

In a Sunday Times essay, historian Robert Lacey wrote, "The latest complaint is not that 'The Crown' is inaccurate. The problem seems to be that its content is all too true — and I am happy to concur with that." Lacey responded to critics of Season 5 writing, "Charles himself presented the world with his own 620-page account of his life, and especially the 1990s . . . with the help of his ghostwriter Jonathan Dimbleby." The historian noted that Princess Diana's "own personal blow-by-blow testimonial" that she gave to author Andrew Morgan is one of the sources used in the show. Lacey points out Diana's infamous interview, where she said, "there were three of us in this marriage" is true.

King Charles's words make for some of the most dramatic moments in Season 5. In 1994, Charles admitted to his affair in an interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, and Insider reported he later blamed his private secretary for his confession. And don't even mention the "Tampongate" phone call between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles to Lacey. "Let us not even go near Camilla's 'You're going to come back as a pair of knickers' — prompting Charles's response: 'Or, God forbid, a Tampax.'"

Dame Judi Dench had harsh words for Netflix over "The Crown," but that doesn't take away from the fact that the events portrayed in the show happened. Fans can see Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and then Prince Charles on November 9.