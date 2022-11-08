Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Let Prince Philip Get Away With This One Thing During Their Marriage

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's relationship was one for the ages. The royals were married for 73 years, with the couple meeting for the first time when Elizabeth was just 13 years old, per Express. Although she was young, several biographers (via USA Today) revealed that Elizabeth was smitten from the very first meeting, and she never considered any other man.

When Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her beloved father, King George VI, Philip gave up his military career to support his wife in her new role. "I thought I was going to have a career in the navy, but it became obvious there was no hope ... You have to make compromises," the prince once said, per Biography. "That's life. I accepted it. I tried to make the best of it."

Philip became a full-time working royal, not only appearing with Elizabeth at countless events but also taking on 22,000 solo engagements before he retired from his duties in 2017 at the age of 96. While Philip and Elizabeth appeared to have a strong union, there were reports of infidelity, mainly due to Philip's membership in a gentleman's lunch club and his tours on the royal yacht, Britannia, per Redbook.

The rumor, however, didn't seem to have an impact on Elizabeth's trust in her husband. In fact, Philip's close friendships with other women didn't seem to bother her.