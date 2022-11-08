Meghan Markle Claps Back Against A Popular Word Used To Demean Women
Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched her "Archetypes" podcast, she hasn't been afraid to tackle tough topics. In fact, it is described as a podcast that will "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." In the first episode, Meghan explained, "We're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations."
Over the past few months, Meghan has had some harsh words for two popular sitcoms — "Scrubs" and "How I Met Your Mother" — because she felt they showed a bias against women, per The Sun. The duchess also told Paris Hilton that she quit her job as a briefcase girl on "Deal or No Deal" because she wanted to be appreciated for more than her looks during an episode titled "Breaking down 'The Bimbo.'" And she took a swing at racial stereotypes in a conversation with guests Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh.
Meghan also touched upon the racism she experienced when she started dating her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," she said, per People. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."
Now in her latest podcast, the former "Suits" star is tackling two popular words that are commonly used to demean women.
Meghan Markle takes on the b-word in her latest podcast
In her latest podcast, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is taking on the use of the b-word, as well as the label "difficult," which are both used to demean women. In the episode — titled "To 'B' or not to 'B?'" — Markle spoke with businesswoman Mellody Hobson, entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, creator and writer Robin Thede, author Allison Yarrow, and zoologist Lucy Cooke about the topic. Markle spoke from experience as she was labeled "Duchess Difficult" during her time as a full-time member of the royal family.
"For some women, it's all about embracing and reclaiming the b-word, taking the power out of it, maybe even using comedy to defuse it," Markle explained, per Express. "And for others, it's standing in there knowing and being unaffected by the implication of the word or its cousin, 'difficult.'"
While she isn't let the "name calling" stop her, Meghan admitted that she has "a visceral reaction" anytime she hears the b-word (via Express). She added that it's a way for detractors to offer a "deflection from the awesome traits some women have."
And it doesn't seem like Meghan will be shying away from controversial topics in the future. In fact, sources say she is hoping that her sister-in-law, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, will join her on a future podcast to discuss work/life balance (per Express).