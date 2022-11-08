Meghan Markle Claps Back Against A Popular Word Used To Demean Women

In her latest podcast, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is taking on the use of the b-word, as well as the label "difficult," which are both used to demean women. In the episode — titled "To 'B' or not to 'B?'" — Markle spoke with businesswoman Mellody Hobson, entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, creator and writer Robin Thede, author Allison Yarrow, and zoologist Lucy Cooke about the topic. Markle spoke from experience as she was labeled "Duchess Difficult" during her time as a full-time member of the royal family.

"For some women, it's all about embracing and reclaiming the b-word, taking the power out of it, maybe even using comedy to defuse it," Markle explained, per Express. "And for others, it's standing in there knowing and being unaffected by the implication of the word or its cousin, 'difficult.'"

While she isn't let the "name calling" stop her, Meghan admitted that she has "a visceral reaction" anytime she hears the b-word (via Express). She added that it's a way for detractors to offer a "deflection from the awesome traits some women have."

And it doesn't seem like Meghan will be shying away from controversial topics in the future. In fact, sources say she is hoping that her sister-in-law, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, will join her on a future podcast to discuss work/life balance (per Express).