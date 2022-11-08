Get The Look On A Budget: Vanessa Hudgens' Lace Bra Top And Sheer Trench Coat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards went off with a bang yesterday in NYC, and the stars were making major fashion statements (via Hollywood Life). Of course, if you're a celeb attending a fashion event, it's basically a requirement that you sport a show-stopping ensemble. Vanessa Hudgens surely understood the assignment when she rolled up to the red carpet in a bralette. No — this isn't just a bralette: it's a custom Vera Wang lingerie-inspired top, and needless to say, people are obsessed with it (per WWD). Not only is this top as beautiful as it is daring, but she styled it in the most unexpected yet entirely perfect way.
If you, like us, are desperately trying to think of an occasion to wear a copycat version of this ensemble, we totally get it. Luckily, while you were thinking of where you can sport a look this dramatic, we were finding the perfect dupes so that you can look like Hollywood royalty on a non-Hollywood budget.
How to copy the outfit
This 'fit's focal point is definitely the bra top, so it's the most important part to get right. Our pick is this Free People bralette. Vanessa's top is a triangle bralette without much detail anywhere except the lace on the cups. The Free People bralette is very similar in that way. The lace also shows quite a bit of skin just like Vanessa's. Oh –– did we mention that this dupe is less than $20? We have a feeling that that custom Vera Wang top would be quite a bit pricier. We also love this Lilosy option that's just $16 on Amazon. This bralette is a bit more like a longline cami, so while it has a similar lace look to Vanessa's bralette, it will give you more coverage for chilly autumn evenings without sacrificing the outfit's unique vibe.
Our favorite dupe for Hudgens's see-through trench coat is this Elie Tahari raincoat that mimics that light, filmy trench to a tee. This coat will set you back nearly $360, though. If you're looking for something a bit more wallet-friendly, the Jeanna coat from JluxLabel is only $40. As far as we're concerned, anchoring this outfit with a form-fitting maxi skirt was unexpected and truly inspired, since it continues the rest of the outfit's sexy silhouette while still managing to add balance to the barely-there top. We recommend this Adrianna Papell maxi skirt from Macy's. It mimics that transition from slinky up top to dramatic at the bottom and is under $150.
How to get the hair and makeup
With an outfit as statement-making and dramatic as this one, the hair and makeup can make or break the look. In Vanessa Hudgens' case, her hair and makeup choices definitely made it. Ultimately, Hudgens went simple on makeup and embraced the barely-there beauty look that's so popular right now. To replicate her makeup look, embrace natural-looking brows and minimal makeup on your skin. Add plenty of highlighter to get her dewy glow. For the eyes, go for a subtle smokey-eye and natural-looking lashes. She finished it off with some subtle faux freckles and slightly over-lined nude lips with generous lip gloss. The result: sultry yet pared-down perfection that's easy for anyone to achieve.
If you are going all the way with this look and have any hair texture other than straight and smooth, it's time to whip out the old flat iron — or invest in a brand new hair straightener — because Vanessa's long, pin-straight locks add chicness and sleekness to her otherwise bold look. Make sure that your hair is parted right down the middle and perfectly frizz-free (via Hypebae). Last but not least, don't be afraid to finish up with some extra long black nails that will ensure that your look is high on drama from the top of your head all the way to your fingertips.