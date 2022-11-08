Get The Look On A Budget: Vanessa Hudgens' Lace Bra Top And Sheer Trench Coat

This 'fit's focal point is definitely the bra top, so it's the most important part to get right. Our pick is this Free People bralette. Vanessa's top is a triangle bralette without much detail anywhere except the lace on the cups. The Free People bralette is very similar in that way. The lace also shows quite a bit of skin just like Vanessa's. Oh –– did we mention that this dupe is less than $20? We have a feeling that that custom Vera Wang top would be quite a bit pricier. We also love this Lilosy option that's just $16 on Amazon. This bralette is a bit more like a longline cami, so while it has a similar lace look to Vanessa's bralette, it will give you more coverage for chilly autumn evenings without sacrificing the outfit's unique vibe.

Our favorite dupe for Hudgens's see-through trench coat is this Elie Tahari raincoat that mimics that light, filmy trench to a tee. This coat will set you back nearly $360, though. If you're looking for something a bit more wallet-friendly, the Jeanna coat from JluxLabel is only $40. As far as we're concerned, anchoring this outfit with a form-fitting maxi skirt was unexpected and truly inspired, since it continues the rest of the outfit's sexy silhouette while still managing to add balance to the barely-there top. We recommend this Adrianna Papell maxi skirt from Macy's. It mimics that transition from slinky up top to dramatic at the bottom and is under $150.