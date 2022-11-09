Fans Told The List What They Want To Learn More About From Prince Harry's Book - Exclusive Survey

When the news broke that Prince Harry would be releasing a tell-all book about his life, we couldn't hit the preorder button fast enough. We can't wait to read all about the details in Harry's memoir that are making the royals nervous. In a statement about the upcoming memoir, Prince Harry said that the book will cover "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned," and hopes to show how much he "has in common" with those of us not born with royal blood (via Fox News). The book is titled, "Spare:" no doubt this is a reference to the cruel childhood nickname he was given as the second-born son of King Charles III and Princess Diana, making him the "spare" to his older brother Prince William's title of "heir," per Vanity Fair.

Publishing company Penguin Random House posted a sneak peek of the cover of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare" on Instagram, calling it a "remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story." The book won't hit the shelves until January 10, 2023, but that hasn't stopped eager fans from speculating what could possibly be discussed in Harry's first-hand account of his life as a royal. To find out what juicy details fans are most excited to read, The List conducted a survey on YouTube that asked, "What are you looking forward to learning more about from Prince Harry's book, Spare?"