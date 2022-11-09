Why Blake Lively Is Up For An Award At The 2022 CMAs
Blake Lively made her acting debut in the film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," which premiered in 2005. Since then, she's gone on to star in "Gossip Girl," "Age of Adeline," "A Simple Favor," and "Green Lantern," where she met her husband, Ryan Reynolds (via Brides). Lively and Reynolds recently shared a huge family announcement on the red carpet — they're expecting their fourth child together. As E! News reported, the couple is currently parents to three young girls: James, Betty, and Ines, whom pop star Taylor Swift has written about in a variety of her songs. But how is the multi-Grammy-winning songwriter linked to one of Hollywood's it couples?
According to People, Lively and Swift met in 2015 and pretty quickly become besties. The friends often share photos of one another on social media and support each other's big milestones. And they recently joined forces on a special work project — something that has actually been nominated for a CMA award this year.
Blake Lively directed a Taylor Swift music video
In 2021, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift collaborated on Swift's "I Hope You Think About Me" music video. The video was Lively's directorial debut, per People, and has 1.5 million likes on YouTube to date. Fast forward to 2022, and Lively is nominated for Music Video of the Year at the Country Music Awards — a big honor for someone who has never directed anything before, much less the music video for one of the greatest artists of all time, according to Billboard.
In the new version of the song, Chris Stapleton joins Swift on vocals, adding a special touch to the re-released single (via YouTube). And who plays Swift's love interest in the video? None other than Hollywood hunk Miles Teller (per Seventeen), who recently made it big due to his success in the blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick." As Seventeen noted, Teller's wife Keleigh also makes an appearance in the music video.
So, will Blake Lively take home the award for video of the year? Stay tuned.