Why Blake Lively Is Up For An Award At The 2022 CMAs

Blake Lively made her acting debut in the film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," which premiered in 2005. Since then, she's gone on to star in "Gossip Girl," "Age of Adeline," "A Simple Favor," and "Green Lantern," where she met her husband, Ryan Reynolds (via Brides). Lively and Reynolds recently shared a huge family announcement on the red carpet — they're expecting their fourth child together. As E! News reported, the couple is currently parents to three young girls: James, Betty, and Ines, whom pop star Taylor Swift has written about in a variety of her songs. But how is the multi-Grammy-winning songwriter linked to one of Hollywood's it couples?

According to People, Lively and Swift met in 2015 and pretty quickly become besties. The friends often share photos of one another on social media and support each other's big milestones. And they recently joined forces on a special work project — something that has actually been nominated for a CMA award this year.