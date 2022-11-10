The Girly Hair Accessory Trend That Goes With Any Hairstyle

Current trends are completely inspired by the 90's, with baby tees, varsity jackets, and even those once-loved choker necklaces making their way back into mainstream fashion, per Seventeen. So it makes sense that a lot of the hair and beauty trends we see align with the decade as well. According to Allure, more and more people are jumping in their stylists chairs and asking for short, sleek bobs, two-tone coloring, and one-off styles like baby braids, space buns, and half-up pigtails a-la Britney Spears in "Baby One More Time."

As the holidays approach, people are starting to take note of the fall and winter trends, many of which are as simple as a hair accessory. According to Vogue Scandinavia, the claw clip was the first accessory to come back in style — and it did full force. Influencers and celebrities everywhere, not to mention everyone from teens to hip moms — have been seen sporting the claw clip. But as we entered into a new year, the clip took a back seat and the once-beloved hair accessory that made Blair Waldorf famous came back, and this time, it's better than ever.